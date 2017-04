ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a woman and child are still recovering in the hospital, but are expected to live after getting hit by a car.

It happened at the intersection of Central and Dallas Tuesday at 7:20 p.m.

Police say a car was going westbound on Central when it hit a woman and a child.

They were both taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition.

The ages of the pedestrians are unknown.

Police say it doesn’t appear the driver will face any charges.

Central is closed both EB and WB between Charleston and Pennsylvania in reference to a serious accident to a pedestrian. Seek alt route — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 19, 2017