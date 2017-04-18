Weir grants releases of 3 early signees, Logwood wants to stay at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Head Coach Paul Weir released a statement Tuesday announcing that he has to grant all three members of UNM’s early signing class. This includes three players recruited by Craig Neal, Chris Sodom, Isaiah Chandler and Mike Parks Jr. The process and paperwork is still on going, but the program believes it will be completely done by the end of this week.

“We wish all three of these young men the best in their future endeavors,” said Weir. “These situations are all about a perfect fit and I think we all agreed that this was no longer the case here. They remain exceptionally talented young men with incredibly bright futures ahead of them,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

Also in Lobo basketball news, Sam Logwood says that he wants to stay at UNM. He tweeted out on Tuesday, “One more year at The Pit.”

It was also tweeted out by College Basketball Insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein that Logwood has decided to stay.

“Sam Logwood tells me he is returning to New Mexico next season. Huge news for the Lobos. Was considering a transfer,” said Rothstein in a tweet on Tuesday.

Logwood was one of four players that said they would transfer out of UNM after the conclusion of this past season.

The university has not sent out an official release on Logwood, but he will return a senior and coming off a season where he averaged over 7 points and 3 rebounds.