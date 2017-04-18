Video: Man seen catching a ride on the back of a city bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque driver captured a weird and dangerous scene on her cell phone. She was cruising down Central when she saw a man on the back of a city bus — as in, holding on to the back of a city bus.

The city is not pleased with the stunt.

“God, that’s horrible,” said Albuquerque resident Steven Blea.

“Immature, you know, seeing a grown-up do that, it’s embarrassing, you know,” said Stephanie Mowder, an Albuquerque resident.

The video was captured near Central and Wyoming on Monday at around noon. In the video, you can see a man hanging off the back of an ABQ Rapid Ride Bus as it rolls along at 30 to 35 miles an hour.

“One good bump and he falls off, and he could break a hip, he could break his back. With that car passing on the side he could get squished,” said Rick De Reyes of ABQ Ride.

Bus drivers who spoke with KRQE News 13 said they’ve never seen this before in the city.

They are trained to handle these types of situations in only one way.

“They have to stop immediately and call dispatch. Dispatch would call police,” said De Reyes.

The typical bus fare is $1 for a one way ride. ABQ Ride said most bus drivers will give a complimentary ride for people who can’t afford it. They said even if someone can’t afford it, getting a free ride this way is not funny.

“What if they hit somebody? What if they have a head-on collision and other people die because of someone’s stupidity?” said De Reyes.

According to Albuquerque residents, they’re not too impressed either.

“Not too safe. You know, he could’ve fell off, or got ran over by another car or something,” said Mowder.

“That’s just horrible. Why would somebody do that and risk their own life?” asked Blea.

So far, no one has a clue about where that man hopped on to the back of the bus or how long he was there. It’s out of the bus driver’s field of vision.

While city buses have more than a few cameras capturing what’s gong on inside and outside the bus, none of them capture the back where the stowaway was hiding.

Click here to watch the full video.