UNM ski team and supporters protest to keep program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico ski team and its supporters gathered Tuesday morning to protest the school cutting their program amid budget cuts.

They rallied before the board of regents meeting.

UNM said slashing the ski program will save $600,000 a year.

The coaches say their budget is only around $250,000 a year.

The team presented a petition, with more than 8,000 signatures to the board of regents.

The board said it wants to look into what other teams are doing to help with budget cuts.