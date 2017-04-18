Talking Tech: Subscription Economy

By Published: Updated:

Our talking tech expert, Nyika Allen President & CEO of the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to explain Subscription Economy.

The economy is shifting to new models of consumption and the subscription economy is here and hot, but you’re going to need an app to help you track and manage all your subscriptions. You may be part of the subscription economy and not even be aware of it, it includes all the items you sign up for on a monthly basis and pay for it with automatically. This can include technology, entertainment, clothing, makeup and even bills. The app True Bill keeps track of your subscriptions and will alert you if there are any changes. The app is available on android and iOs linked with your bank or credit card and then manages the payments you make. 

