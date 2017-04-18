Song festival showcases vocal artistry for local teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young Singers and Pianists will get their chance to perform music and earn scholarships at the upcoming weekend festival.

The 8th Annual Vocal Artistry Art Song Festival is set to feature 83 Singers and Pianists as young as age 12 at the Albuquerque Academy. College singers start things off Friday April 28, followed by the Mid School and High School master class performances on Saturday afternoon, April 29. Saturday night will feature Sérénada, performed by the adult singers of Art Song. At noon, a concert with the Bel Canto Chorus from the New Mexico Symphonic Chorus will serenade a luncheon for all guests.

Over $9,000 will be presented in scholarship awards on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Simms Auditorium for the Performing Arts. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information about the Art Song Festival or to view the full schedule, visit the Vocal Artistry website.