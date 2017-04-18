Santa Fe police launch dramatic anti-DWI ad

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department had eight DWI arrests over the Easter holiday weekend, plus two DWI crashes with critical injuries.

To battle the ongoing drunk driving epidemic, the department has launched a new video that shows the horror of DWI in a dramatic way, hoping to drive the message home.

“It’s really meant to just hit home and send a message and capture the audience and even send a chill down the spine when you really realize what it’s about,” said Lt. Adam Gallegos.

The ad is called “The Last Birthday.” It’s based on a real-life family tragedy in 2010, when Del Lynn and Deshauna Peshlakai were riding with their parents after a high school basketball tournament when repeat drunk driver, James Ruiz, slammed into their car, killing the sisters.

“The family has been very strong in advocating with anything we come forth with in reference with combating the problem with DWIs,” Gallegos said.

“It’s come to the point where we have to sensationalize the tragedies in order to get the message across where it resonates,” he said.

Santa Fe police said they will have DWI saturation patrols throughout April.