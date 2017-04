ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A resolution that aims to keep the Petroglyphs from being overrun by people is moving forward after city councilor approval Monday night.

The area has seen a fair share of graffiti, trash, off-roading, and now homes and roads are being built close.

Councilor Isaac Benton’s resolution will establish a plan for the preservation and protection of the Petroglyphs while reaffirming an agreement between the city and the feds.