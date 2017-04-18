On The Stage: Alzheimer’s Association’s Dancing Stars Gala

Nika Lawrie, Development Director and Chris Chaffin, Media Coordinator, both from the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to an evening of fine dining and competitive dancing to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s.

The 7th Annual Dancing Stars Gala is an elegant evening, unlike any other fundraisers. It’s a chance for you to dress up, enjoy fine food, and cheer on your favorite dancing contestants. The dancers learn and practice their dance for months in advance and then they compete for the night of the Gala.

The funds raised allow them to continue providing free local programs and support resources to the community, and assist in advanced research efforts nationally, that may one day lead to a breakthrough in the battle to end Alzheimer’s disease.

7th Annual Dancing Stars Gala is Saturday, April 22nd, at Sandia Resort & Casino, form 5 pm to 11 pm. Tickets and information are available by calling 505-266-4473 or online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living