Nob Hill housing development destroyed by fire to be rebuilt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The massive new housing development in the heart of Nob Hill called “The Carlisle,” destroyed by fire, will soon be resurrected.

“There were 175,000 human hours invested in The Carlisle over three and a half years. It took three and half hours to destroy that, or so we thought at the time,” developer Kenny Hinkes said.

Tuesday, the developer announced that rebuilding is officially underway.

The luxury complex was nearly complete when it was set on fire in November. The developer thought it might be the end to the project, but they received enormous support from people who live and work in the area asking them to rebuild.

Now they are. The hope is that a development like this can add to the growth along Central Avenue.

“There’s not another neighborhood where you live in one corner, walk to the grocery store,” said City Councilor Pat Davis. “There is great shopping and a transit center connect to the rest of the city. All of that comes together as we invest in Route 66 and Central and what it means to be in Albuquerque again.”

The Carlisle sits where an old car wash and tattoo shop used to be. The hope is to have it built by next year.