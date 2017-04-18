Midnight is the deadline to file taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today is tax day. If you’re among the 40-million Americans that hasn’t filed yet, the IRS says you have until midnight.

The tax filing deadline is late this year because April 15th fell on a Saturday and Monday was a local holiday in Washington, D.C.

Here are a few tips from experts if you still need to file.

Make sure you proofread.

Break out the calculator to check your math.

Remember to sign and date your tax return.

Missing any of those details can kick back your return and potentially make you late.