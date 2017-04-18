Midnight is the deadline to file taxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today is tax day. If you’re among the 40-million Americans that hasn’t filed yet, the IRS says you have until midnight.
The tax filing deadline is late this year because April 15th fell on a Saturday and Monday was a local holiday in Washington, D.C.
Here are a few tips from experts if you still need to file.
- Make sure you proofread.
- Break out the calculator to check your math.
- Remember to sign and date your tax return.
Missing any of those details can kick back your return and potentially make you late.