Martinez says she will OK higher education funding

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – As we wait for the governor to call for a special session to fix the state’s budget crisis she’s saying she will okay funding for higher education as long as it doesn’t involve raising taxes, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

At a news conference in Espanola on Monday, she explained her decision to line-item veto funding for higher education in the state budget. “We’re not going to not fund higher education. That is extremely important to the legislature and to me,” Governor Martinez said. “We set it aside because I didn’t have a balanced budget and then we’re going to put it back.”

Governor Martinez had drawn a hard line saying she’ll do that if the legislature can provide money without raising taxes.