Local museum gears up for summer camp

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE)- A local museum is hosting summer camps where students can experience the wonders of science.

Week-long summer camps at The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History have a number of different topics, fun for just about any student.

The “Science is Everywhere” Day Camps include themes like “Code of a Robot,” “The Great Game, Scratch,” DIY DIsaters,” “Spy Kids,” “Movie Magic,” and much more.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Summer Camps for children who are 6 to 15 years old. These themed, week-long camps will take place Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, August 11, 2017.

For more information on the museum’s summer camps, visit the NMNSH website.