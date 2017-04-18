Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s will climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s by late afternoon – most of us 5°-15° warmer than average. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will blanket the state with no significant rain or storm chances within statelines. Winds will be stronger late day – expect southwest winds to reach 10-20mph sustained (stronger in and around the higher terrain).

WEDNESDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will be the weather focus as we hit midweek. Temperatures will be near to slightly below where we were to start the week – most of us still in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Strong winds will crank across the state as a cold front drops in from the northeast and a storm crosses to our north. Temperatures will fall 10°-15° compared to Wednesday – some of us even slipping below seasonal averages. We’ll keep an eye out for a few spot storms out east, however, coverage and intensity will be limited.