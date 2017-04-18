John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

It’s going to be another nice afternoon across New Mexico with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll get one more nice day in Wednesday before a storm system passes north for the end of the week. The winds will kick up Thursday and Friday as the storm passes by. A back door cold front will help trigger a few showers and storms over the Northern Mountains and northeast Thursday. The storm chances expand across east central areas on Friday.

As the front pushes into the Albuquerque metro area, a strong east canyon wind will crank up Thursday afternoon and continue into early Saturday. Temperatures will drop Friday behind the front by 15° across the east, 10° in central sections, and 5° across the west.