In The Kitchen: Octopus Dish With Mas Tapas Y Vino

Executive Chef Marc Quinones from Mas Tapas Y Vino in the Hotel Andaluz, joined New Mexico Living to prepare an Octopus dish.

Last week, the restaurant rolled out its new spring menu and now they are developing a new Sunday brunch menu to be revealed at the end of the month. He prepared a new octopus dish for us which is available at the restaurant now.

Ingredients

8 oz Whole Octopus

4 oz fresh Jalapeno-Pea Puree

3 oz of Baby Rice Cakes

1 tablespoon of Shichimi Togarashi

1oz of Preserved Lemon

1 tsp fresh garlic Salt & Pepper to taste

1oz Pink Peppercorn Yogurt

2oz Portuguese Birds Eye Chili

Boil Octopus for 90 minutes in a large pot with Lemon & Peppercorn Cool down Octopus and cut into bite size pieces. Marinated Octopus with Portuguese Birds Eye Chili. Char for 5-6 minutes. For Puree, take equal parts jalapenos, fresh peas and lemon juice and blitz in a blender. Saute baby rice cakes in butter, garlic, shichimi togarashi, salt and pepper. Grab your favorite plate and get creative with the plating garnishing with sliced preserved lemon and yogurt.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Hotel Andaluz