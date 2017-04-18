Homeland Security secretary discusses fire danger in New Mexico

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have already been 100 wildfires in the state so far this year, burning 1,200 acres.

On Tuesday, officials issued a warning that there will be more to come.

The Secretary of Homeland Security visited the state Tuesday to talk about the fire danger.

He reminded people about last year’s devastating Dog Head Fire in the Manzano Mountains. It destroyed about a dozen structures and burned 1,800 acres, forcing thousands from their homes, some for weeks.

While it has been a wetter winter in part of the state, he says we can’t become complacent.

“So far this year, weather helped keep flames at bay, but as we’ve seen in the past we must be mindful of high risk. Wildfire still lies ahead as we move into warmer months,” said Homeland Security Secretary Jay Mitchell.

Secretary Mitchell says most fires are human caused, including the ones we have seen so far this year.

He did say there will be significant resources available to fight fires in New Mexico when they strike.

Homeland Security is telling residents who live in the mountains to always be ready, not only to protect their homes by clearing brush, but also ready to evacuate if necessary.

