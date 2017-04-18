Helping Hands: Carrie Tingley Zia Freewheelers

By Published: Updated:

Jean Bernstein, Owner and CEO of Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee and Jeff Hoehn, Executive Director for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the Zia Freewheelers.

The Carrie Tingley Zia Freewheelers are an organization that help kids with disabilities get specialized bikes and equipment. At Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee, you can buy a paper chain for one or five dollars, to support the Zia Freewheelers. All the money raised will go to purchasing bikes for kids in our community.

Flying Star and Satellite Coffee’s Keep The Zia Freewheelers Flying campaign runs through April 30th at all Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee locations. For more information, visit their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s