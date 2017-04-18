Helping Hands: Carrie Tingley Zia Freewheelers

Jean Bernstein, Owner and CEO of Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee and Jeff Hoehn, Executive Director for the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about the Zia Freewheelers.

The Carrie Tingley Zia Freewheelers are an organization that help kids with disabilities get specialized bikes and equipment. At Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee, you can buy a paper chain for one or five dollars, to support the Zia Freewheelers. All the money raised will go to purchasing bikes for kids in our community.

Flying Star and Satellite Coffee’s Keep The Zia Freewheelers Flying campaign runs through April 30th at all Flying Star Cafe and Satellite Coffee locations. For more information, visit their website or Facebook.

