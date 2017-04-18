Golden Apple: Travis Crawley preparing students for the challenges ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Volcano Vista High School teacher can’t remember how he got into teaching, but his students are glad he did.

He’s proven to be one of the best in the state.

Travis Crawley loves his job. He teaches government and economics at Volcano Vista High School.

“I’ve been teaching for 11 years. I can probably count on one hand when I’ve woken up in the morning and not wanted to go to my job,” Crawley said.

Yet, he can’t remember how he got here.

“I don’t know. My first degree was in criminology,” Crawley said. “My wife and I talk about this all the time. At one point, I just ended up back in school. We don’t remember how the decision was made. It just felt like that’s what I wanted to do.”

Crawley said there are no regrets.

“One of the best decisions I ever made in my entire life,” Crawley said.

Crawley said he has fun with his students and enjoys preparing seniors for the challenges they’re about to face.

“When teaching about economics, we start doing personal finance and all of a sudden these kids are learning things that are going to be applicable to them within a matter of months,” Crawley said.

He said he’s honored to be a Golden Apple recipient.

“To be given recognition for something I try really hard for. I put a lot of effort into being a teacher, so that feels good. But also, I know some teachers that are better teachers than I am,” Crawley said.

Crawley also coaches cross country.