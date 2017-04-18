Dona Ana County clerk reaching out to prospective voters

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – The Dona Ana County Clerk’s Office is visiting high schools throughout the southern New Mexico county this month as part of an effort to register new voters.

The clerk’s office says this marks the second consecutive year of the outreach and registration initiative. Staff members are targeting teachers and parents as well as students who will be eligible to cast ballots in the next election.

Ahead of the 2016 election season, there were hundreds of additional registrations under a new law allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they turn 18 by the date of the fall general election.

Tens of thousands of people also were added to the rolls last year after the state opened an online registration portal.

