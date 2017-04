ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Tournament is now just over a month away, so that means district baseball is heating up. District 1 Class 6A has to be one of the toughest districts in the state, and Tuesday a couple of battles were played out.

Volcano Vista would take out Rio Rancho 8-3, The Hawks are now 4-1 in district play.

Cleveland would take out Cibola in a three-hour hit parade. The final score was 18-14, Cleveland is now 4-2 in District 1 play.