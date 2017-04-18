City of Albuquerque says misspelled sign was contractor’s doing

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it now knows who misspelled a neighborhood sign.

KRQE News 13 told you Monday night how the neighborhood was puzzled about it.

Along Montgomery near Tramway, if you’re looking for Shenandoah, you’ll notice one sign is spelled wrong.

The sign is spelled “Shanandoah” instead of “Shenandoah” like other signs.

Tuesday, the city’s Department of Municipal Development says the plans for the street sign it was spelled correctly, and it appears the contractor made the error.

They plan on fixing the sign.

