Car gets stuck on ART platform in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a pretty scary sight on one of the new Albuquerque Rapid Transit platforms, and hopefully not a sign of things to come.

Monday night around 9 p.m., KRQE News 13 cameras captured the scene in the heart of Nob Hill.

It was a Mazda up on the platform at the Bryn Mawr station in the middle of Central Avenue, right where people will be standing by the end of the year.

Police say they’re not sure if the woman behind the wheel was cut off or if she just got too close to the platform.

The city thinks the platforms will be safer when ART is up and running, and regular traffic is a full lane over.

“Where the station is, there’s going to be a bus lane. So people will not be driving there because it’s the bus lane,” said ART spokesperson Joan Griffin.

“I think that’s crazy. That ramp right there, that just looks like trouble waiting to happen,” said resident Jody Willoughby.

ART officials say this is a good reminder for everyone to pay attention and drive safely through the construction zones.