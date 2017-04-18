APS board members to discuss pending lawsuit between district and former CFO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque School Board members are expected to discuss a pending lawsuit between the district and its former chief financial officer.

This after the district cut ties with former CFO Don Moya in April of last year.

This after his contract was not renewed after APS officials say he did not return to work after using up all of his “leave” time. Moya had five days to repeal it but never did.

He was put on paid leave in August after former Superintendent Luis Valentino mistakenly sent him texts meant for secretary of education Hannah Skandera saying he was going after Moya.

Emails surfaced showing a dispute between Moya and former Deputy Superintendent Jason Martinez over vendors. Soon after, Moya filed a whistleblower lawsuit claiming he was retaliated against when he spoke up about suspicious audits.

APS officials say they will focus on the lawsuit during a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning.

