April 18 Morning Rush: Police officer, mother, and two children still in hospital after Eubank and Indian School crash

1.Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash involving a police officer to come forward this morning. That officer and a mother and two children are waking up in the hospital. APD says the officer was heading north on Eubank just after six last night, responding to a 911 call of a man threatening people with a knife. The other car was traveling south on Eubank. As the driver tried to make a left-hand turn onto Indian school the cruiser hit the passenger side. The family is in critical condition.

2.Supporters of the ski program at the University of New Mexico are planning a rally Tuesday morning to try to help save it from getting the ax. UNM says slashing the ski program will save $600,000 a year. A big name is backing the ski team online. Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin took to twitter urging supporters to sign an online petition that’s gaining steam. The rally is scheduled to begin just before the board of regents meeting Tuesday morning.

3. Morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s will climb well into the 60s, 70s and 80s by late afternoon – most of us 5°-15° warmer than average.

4. It’s tax day! If you’re among the 40-million Americans that still hasn’t filed yet, the IRS says you have until midnight. The tax filing deadline is late this year because April 15th fell on a Saturday and Monday was a local holiday in Washington, D.C.

5.A unique bus was found Monday night that went missing near downtown Albuquerque. Tuesday night Mahan Kalpa told us his 1949 school bus was taken from a parking spot on Central and Third Street in the afternoon. Overnight Kalpa called us to let us know that police found it abandoned in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

There is still no word on if anyone is facing charges.

The Morning’s Top Stories