ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police investigating deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened about 9 p.m. at Zuni and Georgia.

Police say a man in his 50s was hit by a car and killed. That vehicle took off and police don’t have a description.

The area is closed off while police investigate.

Zuni is closed between Florida and Georgia in both directions, EB and WB, in reference to a serious accident involving a pedestrian — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) April 19, 2017