ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department busted a suspected thief who had quite the haul.

Israel Sandoval, 35, was arrested Monday as he was on his way to a pawn shop to pawn stolen tools.

Police say Sandoval was in a stolen vehicle and had several stolen items as well as a gun with him.

APD says the tools belonged to a local contractor and other items they recovered belonged to the Natural History Museum.

Sandoval is booked at MDC on several charges.