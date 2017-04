ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with killing his son is expected in court this morning.

Police say Spenser Phillips told them in 2015 that his two-month-old son fell from a chair.

According to a criminal complaint– when Phillips and the boy’s mom took him to the hospital.

The boy had a brain bleed and brain trauma consistent with abuse, he died two days later.

Tuesday, Phillips is due for a pre-trial conference before his trial begins in June.