University presidents want funding restored in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A council of university presidents from around New Mexico is asking that Gov. Susana Martinez restores some $745 million in funding to the state’s public colleges and universities.

The council made its plea in a column published Sunday in the Albuquerque Journal.

New Mexico State University President Garrey Carruthers, a member of the council, said deep concern has spread across the state’s higher education system since vetoed by Martinez defended all state universities.

The Republican governor and the Democrat-controlled Legislature are in a standoff over the state budget. The governor disagrees with $350 million in tax increases approved by lawmakers to make up for dwindling revenues.

The university presidents say without funding, the tuition each student pays would increase dramatically.

Regents at New Mexico Highlands University have scheduled a special meeting Friday. The agenda includes tuition and fees.