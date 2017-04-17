Teen in deadly DWI crash expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a few hours, the teenager accused in a deadly DWI crash in Sandoval County is expected in court for an arraignment.

Police say in February 18-year-old Luke Griffin was three times the legal limit when he rear-ended another car on I-25 near San Felipe Pueblo.

In that car, Corrina Vaden and her two friends were driving from Colorado.

Vaden died, the other two suffered serious injuries.

Griffin faces four charges including homicide by vehicle.

He’s due to go before a judge at nine a-m this morning.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.