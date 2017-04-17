Albuquerque police arrest suspect in suspicious death investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police made an arrest in a suspicious death investigation.

Police say they were called to a shooting near San Mateo and Menaul Sunday night. There, police found a woman, Mindy Stuart, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say Stuart’s boyfriend, Scott Bachicha, was also at the home and told police he heard Stuart scream, then saw someone walking out of the home.

He later changed his story and told police he was holding a shotgun when it accidentally went off, hitting Stuart.

Bachicha is being charged with murder.