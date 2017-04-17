Public Education Department faces teacher evaluation lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is now facing a lawsuit over its teacher evaluation system specifically, on the way teachers are penalized when taking sick leave.

The suit was brought by Logan Municipal schools teacher Angela Medrow.

In the suit, it calls the practice of penalizing teachers in evaluations for sick time they are entitled to under their contract unconstitutional.

Under the old policy, teachers were penalized after taking 3 days of sick time, while most under their contracts are entitled to 10 days.

The governor recently changed the policy to allow them to take 6 sick days before facing a penalty but teachers argue they should get all entitled sick time before being penalized.

Her attorney has listed the lawsuit as a class action to represent all teachers in the state.

Not only does Medrow want an injunction to stop the PED actions, she’s also calling for damages, specifically the value of their earned leave that they were deprived of through this evaluation system.