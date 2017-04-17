Proposed legislation limits access to southeast Albuquerque neighborhood



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One city councilor wants to limit future access in and out of one of Albuquerque’s wealthier neighborhoods, and neighbors are all for it.

People in who live in Four Hills Village tell KRQE News 13 they like that there is only one route — Four Hills Road — in and out of the area.

“For safety reasons, it’s probably the biggest reason that I like the one entry,” Trish Ammon said.

“It gives us safety and security knowing that our neighbors are the people going and coming in here,” William Moore said.

Monday, City Councilor Don Harris introduced a resolution that would keep it that way.

“It just clarify’s that in Four Hills, we are not going to have any other access points other than for emergency vehicles,” Councilor Harris said.

Right now, there are three streets on the west end of the neighborhood that Councilor Harris considers access points because they lead to Juan Tabo Hills, but all of them are closed to the general public.

“Juan Tabo Hills and Four Hills like the way their neighborhoods are,” Councilor Harris said. “They’re like big huge culdesacs. The neighborhoods are convinced that that helps with public safety because if people want to go and cause trouble in either one of those neighborhoods they have to know they can’t get out.”

The resolution also states that if the city ever plans to build any new streets in the area, “that these roadways and any future roadways contain emergency-only access points…”

Councilor Harris said this keeps the amount of traffic down. According to neighbors, less traffic equals less crime.

“Every now and then there is something and that’s why it’s good the way it is because we’re not seeing the huge increases that other parts of the city see,” Moore said.

The resolution still has to go through committee. Councilor Harris said he doesn’t foresee any push back.