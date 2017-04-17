On News Stands: New Mexico Magazine

Dave Herndon, Editor in Chief of New Mexico Magazine joined New Mexico Living to flip through the pages of their latest issue.

The spring issue is full of outdoorsy activities, such as hiking and touring on all different kinds of trails, from easily accessible to the backcountry wilderness. If ranching is more your style, there’s a story about the Geronimo Trail Guest Ranch, the dude ranch in the Gila.

Read about these stories and more in New Mexico Magazine by visiting their website or Facebook. And if you subscribe to the magazine, use the promo code TVgift to get a discounted rate.

