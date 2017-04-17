New Mexico wildlife officials warn of bear activity

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico wildlife officials say bears are expected to be busy this spring after three years of good precipitation following what has been a long-running drought.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Monday issued a reminder for people to be aware of the greater chance of encountering bears and other native wildlife.

Department biologist Rick Winslow says males and young, independent bears are emerging from hibernation now and will be out foraging and seeking their own territory.

He says sows with cubs will follow in May, while cubs born last winter will be setting out on their own as their mothers seek to breed again.

Officials say residents in areas such as the foothills of Santa Fe and Albuquerque or rural portions of the state may have a greater chance of encountering bears.

