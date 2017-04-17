National Park traveler visits Petroglyphs in world record attempt

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A Nebraska man is on the road in New Mexico hoping to break a world record. His next stop? Albuquerque.

For the past year, Mikah Meyer has been driving around the country trying to become the youngest person to visit all 417 National Park Service sites in one continuous trip.

He plans to stop at the Petroglyph National Monument bringing his total to 145. In New Mexico, he’s already visited White Sands, Salinas Pueblo Missions, El Morro and El Malpais National Monuments.

“Driving down the highways there’s mountains everywhere, cliffs and bluffs, and for a Nebraska prairie boy it’s really quite magical,” said Meyer.

Meyer says he explores every site and then posts his experience on his blog and social media for the world to see.

He started this journey in honor of his father, who recently died. Before his death, his dad wasn’t able to accomplish all of his retirement goals Meyer said.

In honor of him and their love of road trips, Meyer began doing road trips of his own, eventually stopping at the various National Park Service sites.

“My hope is that my journey will inspire other people to realize that time is not infinite and also people are not around forever,” Meyer said.

His biggest obstacle is trying to find the money for his journey. He says he sings at churches along the way to raise support. He’ll be performing at St. Bede’s Episcopal in Santa Fe on April 23rd.

But first, Meyer will be taking a tour of the Petroglyphs Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.

