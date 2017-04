ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday a murder suspect is expected back in court for a different crime.

In December, deputies said Elexus Groves and Paul Garcia were caught breaking into mailboxes in Placitas and later almost hitting a deputy with a car.

Groves is set for an arraignment for that accused crime.

A month later in January, Groves and Garcia stole a van, and crashed it into a family’s car killing two people.