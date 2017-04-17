This week will be relatively quiet weather wise across most of the state. We will remain warm and dry through Wednesday statewide. Highs will top out in the 80’s here in the metro area through the middle of the work week. By Thursday a cold front will slide into the northeast knocking down temperatures and increasing the chance of showers.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
