Man hopes to recover restored bus stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hunt is on after this “kool” bus was stolen.

Mahan Kalpa Khalsa from Espanola had his 1949 school bus parked on Central and Third Street Monday afternoon. When he went back to it at about 1 p.m., it was gone. So, he called police and made a report.

Khalsa says he bought the bus six years ago and had just finished restoring it. It’s something special his family enjoys.

“I drive my kids to school in it, my grandkids, and we go on excursions and so it’s a fascinating piece of my family’s good times,” Khalsa said.

Khalsa says he really hopes whoever took the van will return it.

If you see it, call police.