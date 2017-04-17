Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cool and quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will warm well above average statewide with widespread 60s, 70s and 80s expected (a few locales even likely to hit the low 90s over the far Southeast Plains). Sunshine will dominate the state… the exception being far northeast and east-central NM where a few spot thunderstorms are possible (severe threat low). Winds will generally be light with sustained speeds 5-15mph out of the southwest.

TUESDAY: Even warmer! Afternoon highs look to peak for the week on Tuesday afternoon – expect temperatures to top out in the low to mid-80s across the Rio Grande Valley. Winds will start to pick up late day with slightly breezy conditions expected. No significant rain or snow within statelines.

WEDNESDAY: Winds will continue to pick up with breezy to windy conditions favoring central and eastern NM. Afternoon highs will slip slightly but will still top out above average statewide.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A storm crossing to our north will bring strong, gusty winds to most of New Mexico. A few spotty to scattered storms and showers are possible over the Northern Mountains… but the majority of us will likely get just winds out of this set-up. A strong cold front will drop temperatures to the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state (below normal for this time of year).