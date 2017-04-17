John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

After a very nice Easter weekend, the nice weather continues for most of the state this week! Northeastern New Mexico will have a shot at a few storms later this afternoon and evening, very much like yesterday. A few storms could be on the strong side. Everyone goes dry for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining 10° – 15° above average.

A storm system will pass to our north late this week. Right now, the chances of showers are not looking good. But expect a big dose of wind on Thursday and even more so on Friday. Cooler air will move in for Friday and Saturday. As the storm lifts out Sunday, temperatures will start to recover.