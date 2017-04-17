In The Community: Governor’s Ball

Tony Pino, Ball Chairman, Russel Baker, NDI Executive Director and Chris Youngblood, Board Chair for LifeQuest, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the annual Governor’s Ball.

The New Mexico Governor’s Ball raises money for charities in New Mexico helping our community, two of those charities are NDI and LifeQuest. This year NDI is serving 10,000 children across the state. The program in Albuquerque has expanded to 26 public elementary schools and over 800 children attend programs at the renovated Hiland Theater. LifeQuest is a Christian non-profit that works with kids in the Juvenile Justice System throughout New Mexico. They currently have over 60 staff and volunteers serving in eight different juvenile facilities in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Eagle Nest.

The Governor’s Ball will be held at the Isleta Resort and Casino on April 29th. Tickets can be purchased online and you can get more information on their Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by New Mexico Governor’s Ball