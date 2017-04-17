Golden Apple: Miskee Blatner influencing next generation of educators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 introduces another Golden Apple winner, an Eldorado High School teacher who is influencing the next generation of teachers.

“I think if you can be relatable, it helps. I’m willing to be silly. I’m willing to laugh with them,” Miskee Blatner said.

Miskee Blatner is a career and technical education teacher at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque.

In her class, students get a taste of what it’s like to be a teacher.

“We run an onsite preschool program, we have 4 and 5-year-olds from around the community. My students get to plan activities and learn about growth and development and teach the young ones,” Blatner said.

“Remember you are role models for one another, and really, you are role models for who? The kids,” Blatner told her students.

Blatner has been teaching for 18 years, and just like she’s doing, it was her teachers that helped shape her life.

“As a young person, I struggled to find my way and had three or four really amazing teachers in my own high school that impacted me,” Blatner said.

She says the Golden Apple, along with running into old students, reminds her why she got into this profession.

“Whether that happens to be teaching or happens to be social work or nursing, finding out the success that they’ve had and finding out I was able to be a part of that seals the deal for me. This is really what I was meant to do,” Blatner said.

Blatner says she’s constantly thinking how she can connect with students in her classroom.

If you know an outstanding middle school teacher, the Golden Apple Foundation is accepting nominations through April 30.

