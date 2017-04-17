Free and fun activities for local youth

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer fun is just around the corner for local youths.

The Village of Los Lunas Summer Recreation Program provides structured summer activities for youth ages five through twelve at an extremely low cost. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, cultural activities, educational activities, and a large variety of field trips, plus a healthy free lunch each day. The program is limited to the first 300 participants.

Registration begins Monday, April 17 and costs $45 per child, per session. Session one runs from Monday, June 5 through Thursday, June 22, and session two runs from July 10 through July 27.

The program is Monday through Thursday from 9am-3pm at Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center in Los Lunas.

 For more information on summer programs, visit Los Lunas Summer Recreation Program.

 

