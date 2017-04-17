Feeling Fit: Run For The Zoo

Paul Mondragon, Senior Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Pamela Witt, Run for the Zoo Volunteer Chair, joined New Mexico Living to tell us about this year’s Run for the Zoo.

Run for the Zoo is the largest fundraiser for the New Mexico BioPark Society. The funds raised go back to benefit the facility and are used for special projects such as flooring for the rhino barn, equipment for vets to get better looks at our larger animals like the elephants and giraffes, and other items as needed

There are 3 timed events, a half marathon, 10K and 5K, and 2 untimed events, a 5K and a 1 mile Fun Run and Walk. Registration is on now until the morning of the race. You can register now online and get more information on their Facebook.

