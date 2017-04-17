Corrections officer in Albuquerque accused of sexual assault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a corrections officer at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque has been arrested.

Jail officials say Wendy Vowinckel is accused of sexually assaulting a male inmate.

They say she was taken into custody after information was investigated last Friday by county sheriff’s detectives.

Authorities say Vowinckel was booked into jail Monday night on four counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of intimidating or threatening a witness.

Jail officials say Vowinckel is being held without bond and has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of internal and external investigations.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer yet.

Vowinckel was hired by the detention center in September 2011.