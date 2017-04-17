Community Calendar: Charlie Daniels Band

Samantha Trujillo, Social Media Strategist and Christine Gabaldon, Director of Marketing, both from Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on an upcoming fundraiser featuring the Charlie Daniels Band.

The concert is a benefit for the Espanola Valley Humane Society, which supports northern New Mexico area pets.

The show is Friday, May 19th, beginning at 8:00 p.m. There is also a drawing for a Charlie Daniels autographed fiddle following the concert.

For more information vista their website or Facebook.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

