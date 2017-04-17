City misspells own street name on sign along busy Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city misspelled one of its own street names. It’s been that way for years and the sign sits in the middle of one of Albuquerque’s busiest streets.

“They should be able to spell the street name,” said Richard Garcia, neighbor.

Along the busy street of Montgomery near Tramway, signs in the median alert drivers to the cross streets they’re approaching. But if you’re looking for Shenandoah, well, it’s spelled wrong.

On the median sign, it’s spelled “Shanandoah” instead of “Shenandoah,” like the street name just feet away from it, or like Shenandoah National Park and the Shenandoah River.

“Seems like probably a lazy mistake,” said Jennifer Jaramillo, neighbor.

“The main street sign that leads people here is spelled correctly, so…,” Garcia said.

The city says it’s still looking into how and when this happened, but a search through Google Images shows the name has been spelled wrong at least dating back to 2011.

“This is kind of a source of irritation because I pay taxes and it just seems that would be a very simple thing to have the street name spelled correctly,” said Michael Nelson, neighbor.

The city says it will fix it now that it was brought to their attention.

It’s a relief to neighbors bothered by the mistake.

“I think New Mexico has a bad rap as it is. It’s the wild, wild west,” Nelson said. “That we’re low in schools, testing scores, etc. and this just kind of cements a lot of people’s opinions.”

The city says it looks like it was an oversight that’s gone unnoticed for years.

The Municipal Development Department is hoping to figure out who was behind the blunder, and when, on Tuesday.