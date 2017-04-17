City councilors vote for panhandling reduction program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors will discuss possibly approving an expansion of the Better Way Program which aims to reduce panhandling in Albuquerque.

The mayor is requesting to increase the program’s budget from $181,000 to $261,000 for the next fiscal year.

The Better Way Program would then use two vans instead of one.

The extra van would from come from the solid waste department. The program launched last year and the city partnered with Saint Martin’s hospitality center to drive around and hire panhandlers to do day jobs around town.