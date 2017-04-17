City council approves parking meter fees for motorcyclists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night at city council, they are tackling a parking meter question. More specifically, who should and shouldn’t have to pay.

Since the ’70s, motorcyclists have gotten a free pass at city meters.

The thinking is if they take up a whole space like a car, they should have to pay like a regular driver. They will from now on.

The city also approved more miniature spots for motorcycles and scooters. Those will be free.

The city will also reinstate green permits from some hybrids and electric cars.

To read the parking bill, click here.

